Shimbulu-Swapo case management hearing on Wednesday

Management conference hearing on the matter in which Oshakati town council member, Katrina Shimbulu, is challenging the decision to remove her from the council would be held in the Windhoek High Court on Wednesday.

Shimbulu, who previously held the position of a mayor, serves in the Oshakati town council on a Swapo ticket after her swearing-in took place last December amidst criticism by two of her party colleagues, Gabriel Kamwanka and Onesmus Shilunga.

All six members of the Oshakati town council are from Swapo, with Linus Tobias as the only non-Swapo member in the seven-member council.

Kamwanka and Shilunga opposed Shimbulu’s return to the council on the grounds that she resigned to vie for a parliamentary seat in the National Assembly (NA) in November last year and another Swapo member was supposed to succeed her in the council.

Although Shimbulu returned to the council last December, the party on 16 March this year recalled her and recommended that the next person on the party list takes over.

She took up the matter with the High Court, which last Wednesday postponed the case to Wednesday this week for the case management conference hearing.

The High Court at the same time ordered Shimbulu to be reinstated provisionally, pending the finalisation of the matter.

Swapo and its secretary-general, Sophia Shaningwa, are cited in Shimbulu’s case as the first and second respondent, respectively.

Other respondents are Swapo Political Bureau (3rd), Oshakati Town Council (4th), chairperson of Oshakati Town Council (5th), chief executive officer of Oshakati Town Council (6th) and Minister of Urban and Rural Development (7th).

