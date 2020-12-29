Shitembi signs for Terengganu FC

Captain of the Namibian senior national football team, midfielder Petrus Shitembi signed a one-year contract with Malaysian professional outfit Terengganu Football Club on Monday.

In an interview with Nampa Monday, Shitembi who last season played for Sabah Football Association, another team in the same division, said it is an absolute honour and privilege to sign for ‘The Turtles’ as the team is affectionately known by its fans.

He said he thinks it is every footballer’s ambition to ply their trade at the biggest teams and he is no different.

“I am humbled to have been afforded the chance and opportunity to be here. My ambitions always remain the same wherever I go and that is to help my team as much as possible,” said a jubilant Shitembi.

Shitembi explained that he was offered the deal while he was still contracted with Sabah but they (Terengganu FC) respected that he was still contracted with another team.

He added that the impact of signing for a club like Terengganu is immense in terms of growth, not just on the football front but as a person in general and it will be good for him for national level football because he will be competing at the highest level.

“The words I have for Sabah FA are words of gratitude. I just want to say thank you very much for the opportunity, the care and affection they have for me. I will always be grateful for that, it is because of them that I am where I am and I would also like to wish them the very best of luck in the upcoming season. Not forgetting the lovely fans, I will always carry them in my heart,” the footballer said.

Terengganu FC on its official Facebook page welcomed Shitembi to the club, saying that the Namibian national team leader will be the new pulse in its midfield.

“Peter was the first import player to be signed by TFC this season! Welcome the Dancing Shoes,” reads the official post.

The club which was formally founded as Terengganu Football Association till it was renamed in 2018 was formed on 22 November 1956.

