Shixwameni rememberance event held at Parliament

The National Assembly on Thursday held a remembrance ceremony for Ignatius Shixwameni, who died of a heart attack at Parliament in November last year.

The service for the late All People’s Party (APP) leader was organised by his family.

During the event, Speaker of the National Assembly, Peter Katjavivi, described Shixwameni as a dedicated compatriot who fought for Namibia’s liberation and independence.

“We will continue to remember our comrade, brother, friend and fellow parliamentarian as a gentle and humble giant. He was resolute in his approach to issues on the table, whether in the chamber or at parliamentary standing committee meetings and continued to advocate for equal treatment and fairness,” Katjavivi said.

He added that Shixwameni’s death on 10 November 2021 left a vacuum that can never be filled and that he made an immense contribution towards nation building, as well as to the advancement of equal rights during his tenure as a member of parliament.

Shixwameni joined the National Assembly in 1996 as member of parliament until the end of 1997.

In 1998 to 1999 he was appointed as Deputy Minister of Information and Broadcasting until his resignation.

Shixwameni joined the opposition Congress of Democrats (CoD) in 2000 as their chief whip and later resigned from CoD in December 2007, along with 21 other members. He founded the All People’s Party in 2008 and was elected as its president the following year, a position he held until his death.

