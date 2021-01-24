The Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave country-wide strike that has been ongoing for the past four weeks came to an end on Saturday afternoon, after Shoprite Holdings agreed to a salary increment of up to N.dollar 600 for its employees.

This was confirmed by Nafau’s Deputy Secretary-General, Willem Absalom, who told Nampa that, following intervention by the government, Shoprite has agreed to some of the demands of the workers.

“We reached an agreement that all permanent employees will be paid an entry-level salary of N.dollar 2 500 instead of the current N.dollar 1 900, while employees on contracts will be paid N.dollar 12.80 per hour instead of the N.dollar 9 rate. Employees who earn beyond N.dollar 2 500 will get an increment of N.dollar 250,” Absalom said, adding that the increment is effective as of July 2020, and as such all employees will get a seven-month back pay.

Absalom said Shoprite has however refused to offer transportation or transport allowance to its workers noting that the company policies do not allow for such services.

“We are going to push for that policy to be changed so that the company can at least provide transportation to its employees. The issue of housing allowance was taken off the table during earlier negotiations because we realized our demands were too many at the same time and the company was saying they cannot afford it,” he explained.

Now that the salary increment has been approved the union will continue to push for the transportation issue then we will move on to the housing allowance,” he stated.

All striking employees are expected to report to work on Monday and Tuesday.

“The agreement reached does not meet all our demands but it is better than what Shoprite was offering. Throughout,

Shoprite holdings was adamant on a 7 percent increment and were only willing to go up to 10 percent, which at most translates to N.dollar 200 for those that earn more than 2 000 but for every other employee it was between 70 to 150,” Absalom said.

Efforts to get a comment from Shoprite Holdings proved futile as the company did not reply to questions sent by time of going to print.

