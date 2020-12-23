Shoprite employees at Keetmanshoop join in strike

Shoprite employees at Keetmanshoop joined the rest of their colleagues at various Shoprite outlets in the country in a peaceful demonstration over salary increments.

About 150 employees of Shoprite at Keetmanshoop took part in the protest at the southern town on Wednesday aiming to show that they are “full-force in support” of their fellow colleagues nationwide.

Shoprite employees are demanding an increment of N.dollars 600 on their N.dollars 2 500 basic salary.

Speaking to Nampa here on Wednesday, Nicoline Jash who has worked at the retailer for five years said the group decided to strike also for housing and transport allowances.

“Over the years we only get less than a N.dollars 100 increment, we have spoken to our managers repeatedly and we do not see any change, this must change, our living condition has to change, the money we are paid is not enough, we have to pay rent, we have to pay for transport and other expenses; it’s not enough at all,” she stressed.

Jash said the workers will strike until their demands are addressed.

Another employee, Eveline Hartung who has been a casual employee for two years now said it is unfair that she and some of her fellow colleagues have been casual workers for that long.

“As per the Labour Act one cannot be employed as a casual for more than 12 months but some of us are here for two years and the salary they pay us cannot sustain us at all. I have to take care of my kids and family – serious, enough is enough,” charged Hartung.

When Nampa visited Shoprite at Keetmanshoop on Wednesday morning, only a handful of employees were seen working in the shop.

The strike is held countrywide under the auspices of the Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union.

Source: Namibia Press Agency