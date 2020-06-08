Showers expected in ||Kharas later this week

The Chief forecaster of the Namibia Meteorological Service, Odillo Kgobetsi said a strong frontal system will cause rain in the ||Kharas Region on Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement to the media on Monday the cheif forecaster said it will be cold and windy in the ||KKaras and Hardap regions on Wednesday and Thursday.

‘Cloudy weather is also expected in the west, central and eastern regions later on Wednesday and Thursday,’ said Kgobetsi.

In regard to temperature Kgobesti said near freezing temperature with a minimum of zero celsius and below 16 degrees celsius weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday in the ||Kharas Region.

‘It will also become very cold ( Minimum below 5 degrees celsius) in the west, central and eastern regions’ added Kgobetsi.

Source: Namibia Press Agency