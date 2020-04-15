Significant reduction of road accidents on Namibian roads amid COVID-19

There has been a significant declined in road accidents on Namibian roads during the past Easter weekend, the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) has said.

According to statistics released on Tuesday by NamPol in conjunction with the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVA Fund), says there has been a significant decline of road accidents over the past weekend.

The report says since Tuesday morning, 14 April 2020, there were only four crashes, five injuries reported, and no fatalities.

The Khomas Region recorded the highest number of accidents with two accidents followed by Hardap and Oshikoto with a single accident each bringing the total of road accidents to four countrywide.

In 2016, a total of 66 crashes were recorded countrywide while in 2017 there were 48 crashes recorded while in 2018, there were 54 road crashes and 42 crashes recorded in 2019 during that year’s Easter weekend.

On injuries, there were a total of 134 people that were injured during the reported road accidents in 2016 while in 2017, there were 119 people that were injured.

Furthermore, in 2018, there were 85 injuries reported while in 2019, there were 42 people that were injured.

The statistics further show that 16 fatalities were recorded in 2016 while in 2017, there only 13 fatalities.

In 2018, a total of four fatalities were only reported while in 2019 there only eight people that died on the Namibian roads during the same period.

According to the statement, road accident crashes declined by 37 per cent over the four years since 2016 up-to-date while injuries declined by 30 per cent and fatalities by 4 per cent.

Source: Namibia Press Agency