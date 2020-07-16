Simataa Simasiku is not yet admitted for mental observation

Former Global Fund employee Simataa Simasiku, who allegedly shot dead a former colleague and wounded another in Windhoek last year, has not yet been admitted for mental observation.

Simasiku on 28 January 2019 allegedly walked into the City Centre office building and shot two victims where he was employed at the Global Fund programme management unit within the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Sarah Mwilima, a director of the unit, died on the scene while the other victim, Ester Nepolo, was wounded.

On Thursday, Simasiku’s Government-funded defence lawyer Vernon Lutibezi informed the court that his client has not yet been admitted to the Windhoek Central Hospital’s psychiatric unit for mental observation as per a court order issued on 18 June 2020.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Antonia Verhoef told the court the accused has been placed on a waiting list and once a bed becomes available in the psychiatric unit, he will be admitted for 30 days of observation.

Simasiku will be observed by two psychiatrists – one employed by the State and one from the private sector – to determine the state of his mental health fitness prior to, during and after the shooting.

