Simataa Simasiku is sent for mental observation

The former Global Fund employee Simataa Simasiku, who allegedly shot dead a former colleague and wounded another in Windhoek in January 2019, has been sent for mental observation.

Today, Simasiku’s Government-funded defence lawyer Vernon Lutibezi brought an urgent application before the court requesting presiding High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg that his client be referred for mental observation.

In the application, Lutibezi advanced the grounds that his client needs to undergo a mental observation because he allegedly appeared to be disoriented and “out of touch” shortly after the alleged shooting incident.

The lawyer now wants to find out if Simasiku is really fit to stand trial and understand the proceedings of the court and if the accused was suffering from an unknown mental illness or defect prior, at the time or after the commission of the alleged crime.

In the result, Judge Liebenberg, thereafter, issued an order directing the prosecuting authority to allow Simasiku to be referred for a 30-day psychiatric observation at the Windhoek Central Psychiatric Section to determine the state of his mental fitness prior, at the time and after the commission of the alleged shooting incident.

Source: Namibia Press Agency