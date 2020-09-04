Similo reappointed as NBC director general

The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation’s (NBC) board of directors on Thursday renewed the employment contract of current NBC director general, Stanley Similo.

Similo has served as the broadcaster’s director general for the past five years after he was first appointed in the position in 2015.

A media statement issued by NBC’s newly appointed board chairperson, Lazarus Jacobs, said Similo’s renewed employment contract comes into effect on 01 October 2020 and will last for a period of five years.

“We are looking forward to a continued, fruitful and productive working relationship as we endeavour to usher the national broadcaster into a technology savvy company, which broadcasts with its stated mission of education, information and entertaining the Namibian nation,” said Jacobs.

