Sioka condemns recent rape and violence cases involving minors

The Minister of Gender Equality and Child Welfare, Doreen Sioka, has strongly condemned six rape cases that were reported over the past weekend involving five children saying that the situation is deplorable and shows a sign of urgency to take concerted action.

In a media statement availed to the media on Friday, the minister said the ministry strongly condemned the six rape cases that occurred over the past weekend involving five children between the ages of six and ten and that of a 44-year-old woman.

The minister said the cases are deplorable and a sign that urgent and concerted action is needed to be taken to make sure that girls and women in Namibia feel safe in their homes, on the streets or wherever they may find themselves.

It is disheartening to note that the recent wave of sexual violence comes short on the heels of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence (25 November to 10 December 2019), commemorated under the theme, Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape!. We express our heartfelt sympathy with the families of the young girls and share hopes that they would fully recover from such barbaric and horrendous acts of violence, she said.

The minister furthermore condemned the killing and burning of the body of a ten-year-old girl, which she said bears the marks of cruelty and disregard for human life.

A body of the ten-year-old girl who was identified as Natalie Chipombo was discovered in a skip container in Windhoek north where it was burned beyond recognition.

We condemn the killing and burning of the body of the nine-year-old girl, which bears the marks of cruelty and disregard for human life. These crimes were reported to have been perpetrated by loved ones, the very ones that were supposed to be the epitome of protection. This goes to show that we all need to continue shining the spotlight on issues of violence against children, for we as a nation cannot be silent anymore, said Sioka.

The Minister said there is a need to create awareness in communities and highlight issues surrounding child abuse, violence against children and exploitation appealing to the nation not to leave young children unattended to raise awareness about their rights not to be touched by anyone when they feel uncomfortable and educate them about the dangers of fire, sexual abuse and swimming that may lead to loss of life.

Source: Namibia Press Agency