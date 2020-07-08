Hikvision présente une série dédiée dans sa gamme de caméras DeepinView
Les caméras de cette sous-série sont équipées de plusieurs algorithmes dédiés qui peuvent être sélectionnés et engagés discrètement en fonction des besoins de l’installation, puis commutés en fonction de l’évolution des besoins de sécurité. HANGZHOU, Chine, 8 juillet 2020 /PRNewswire/
Hikvision introduces dedicated series in its DeepinView camera line
Cameras in this Dedicated Subseries come equipped with multiple dedicated algorithms that can be selected and engaged discretely based on the needs of the installation, then switched as the security needs change HANGZHOU, China, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision,
La Soka Gakkai se joint à l’OIBT pour soutenir la restauration des forêts au Togo en Afrique de l’Ouest
TOKYO, 6 juillet 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Le 1er juillet 2020, Minoru Harada, président de l’organisation bouddhiste Soka Gakkai, a rencontré Dr Gerhard Dieterle, directeur général de l’Organisation internationale des bois tropicaux (OIBT), pour la signature d’un protocole sur le lancement d’un projet
Woman allegedly raped at Utokota
A 43 year old woman was raped at Utokota village in the Kavango East Region on Friday the police said. The incident happened at night of which the is time unknown the Namibia Police Force crime investigations coordinator deputy commissioner
Man dies in accident on Combat-Otavi road
A 25-year-old man on Saturday night died on the spot after a sedan vehicle he was travelling in bumped into the mountain situated adjacent the road on the Otavi-Kombat road. The Otjozondjupa Region’s Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Inspector Maureen
COVID:19-SPYL’s Sikongo hands over seeds and food parcels to Kunene communities
The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has taught us that it’s better to produce our own food instead of relying on imports as other countries might close off their border living us stranded. These remarks were expressed by Swapo party youth league
IIia Nghipundjwa elected new Swapo district coordinator for Omuthiya
Delegates to the Omuthiya Swapo extraordinary elective district conference held at Omuthiyagwiipundi in the Oshikoto Region on Saturday have elected Ilia Nghipundjwa as their new district coordinator. The election presiding and returning officer, Uure Kiimba confirmed Nghipundjwa’s election to Nampa
Sorris-Sorris farmers receive potable water infrastructure
Farmers of Plaas Rooidak situated in the Sorri- Sorri communal conservancy has finally received portable water infrastructure after water shortage for over ten years, the conservancy chairperson, Gerson //Aiseb said. In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, //Aiseb said that