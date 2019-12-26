Six babies born on Christmas Day at Otjiwarongo

The Otjiwarongo State Hospital recorded a total of four boys and two girls born on Christmas Day.

Supervisor at the Otjiwarongo State Hospital Maternity Ward, Theresia Vatilifa told Nampa today that her team of nurses on Christmas Day assisted six mothers who delivered their babies on their own between 03h30 and 18h00.

Among the babies born, is a premature baby boy weighing 1.4 kilograms (kg).

The nurses first assisted a 22-year-old woman to deliver her baby girl at about 03h30 in the early hours of Wednesday morning, said Vatilifa.

All six babies weighted between 1.4kg and 3.78kg, saying a normal weight for a new born child is supposed to be 2.5kg.

