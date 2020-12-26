Six babies born on Christmas Day at Otjiwarongo

The Otjiwarongo State Hospital on Christmas Day recorded a total of six babies who were born here in the Otjiwarongo district.

The supervisor of the Otjiwarongo State Hospital’s Maternity Ward, Rosa Shishake in an interview with Nampa on Saturday said her team of nurses on Christmas Day assisted six mothers who delivered babies on their own in the hours between 07h45 and 21h35 on Friday.

Shishake said four baby girls and two boys were all born healthy, weighing between 2.37 kilogrammes (kg) and 3.89kg.

The registered nurse further stated that the normal weight of newborns are supposed to be above 2kg.

“In the case the baby is below 2kg, we normally admit that child in the hospital until he or she gains the weight above 2kg,” she said.

Therefore, since all the six babies who were born here on Friday were healthy, they were then discharged from the hospital the same day together with their mothers, she added.

“Babies born on Christmas are normally treated special as the day is believed to be the same day on which Jesus Christ was born,” said Shishake.

