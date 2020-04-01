The six Chinese fishing vessels found anchored in Namibian waters last week have been cleared to leave the country after investigations concluded that they did not violate the Marine Resources Act.

The vessels belonging to Chinese-based Company, Zhenyuanyu, allegedly sailed from Equatorial Guinea, and arrived and anchored in the Henties Bay area, in a well-known fishing spot between 23 and 25 March.

Namibia Defence Force Navy Commander Rear-Admiral Sinsy Ndeshi Bamba Nghipandua during a media briefing here today said although the investigations found that there was no indication of recent fishing activities by the vessels, their (vessels) names are written in small-sized letters of less than one metre, making them hard to read from a distance, contradicting the international maritime law.

He also said the vessels have no call sign numbers and the fish catching records were only for Angolan waters with discrepancies found on some crew lists, while their passports were not stamped in the country they claimed to have authorised them to conduct fishing, except in Angola.

These and the fact that the vessels’ captains did not report their entry into the country’s waters to the relevant authorities, were the reasons they were escorted and impounded to Walvis Bay for investigations, he added.

