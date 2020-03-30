Six Chinese vessels are being investigated after they were found anchored on Namibian waters in the Hentiesbay area on 25 March 2020.

According to the Namibia Defence Force (NDF) Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Petrus Shilumbu in an interview with Nampa today, the vessels arrived in Namibia from the direction of Angola.

He said upon investigations, the Namibian Navy found that their captains did not have permission from the Namibian authorities to sail in Namibian waters.

Although it was established that the vessels did not conduct any fishing in Namibian waters, it was unclear why they were in Namibian waters without permission from relevant authorities, he said.

Shilumbu added that further investigations revealed that the vessels had an expired fishing license from Angola, from where they departed for Equatorial Guinea last year in March and were denied a license there.

Source: Namibia Press Agency