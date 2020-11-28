Six people burn beyond recognition in collision on Otjiwarongo-Kalkfeld road

Six people burned beyond recognition on Friday night after a Quantum mini-bus they were travelling in collided with a GWM double cab on the Otjiwarongo-Kalkfeld road in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) crime investigations coordinator in the region, Deputy Commissioner Naukalemo Andreas in an interview with Nampa at the accident scene said a total of 19 occupants were in the 16-seater Quantum, including its driver.

She said the accident occurred at about 23h40 Friday night.

“The bus was travelling from the direction of Otjiwarongo towards Kalkfeld, while a white GWM double cab headed in the opposite direction,” she said.

At approximately 32 kilometres southwest of Otjiwarongo, it is alleged that the Quantum hit and killed a wild animal, and in the same process the driver lost control, veered the bus into the right lane and collided head-on with the oncoming GWM pickup, said Andreas.

The bus burst into flames and six people burned inside it, while the 13 others including the driver survived with moderate to serious injuries.

The 13 injured people and a 38-year-old male driver of the GWM who was alone, were taken to the Otjiwarongo State Hospital where two of them were later transferred to the Katutura Intermediate Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning, she said.

“We are now calling on the general public whose family members were travelling from the northern parts of the country to the coastal towns, and did not reach their destinations to contact the Otjiwarongo police,” Andreas said.

She further added that a DNA forensic investigation will be performed to identify the deceased people, therefore, close family members to the deceased are encouraged to come forward and assist the police in the identification process.

Police investigations in the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency