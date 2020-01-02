Six rhino horns stolen in Windhoek

Six rhino horns valued at N.dollar 600 000 were stolen from a roof of a house in Luxury Hills, Klein Windhoek on Tuesday.

In a crime report issued to this agency on Thursday by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said the six rhino horns were allegedly kept in a suitcase in the roof of the house.

She added that the suspects gained entrance to the roof of the house around 01h27.

The suspects are not known, no arrest has been made yet and police investigation in the matter continue.

Shikwambi also noted that a hardware store in Oshakati West was allegedly broken into by a security guard who allegedly colluded with a former employee.

'It is alleged that 136 zinc sheets and 12 square tubes were stolen,' she noted.

She mentioned that the items which are valued at N.dollar 20 220 were all recovered.

The 35-year-old female security guard has been arrested while the other suspect is still at large. Police investigation continues.

In another incident that occurred at Fikila Bar near Outapi State Hospital in Outapi around 02h35 on Tuesday, Shikwami explained that the suspect allegedly used an unknown object to break the padlock of the bar door and stole N.dollars 1 607 and a bag containing clothes. The suspect is not arrested and Police investigations continue.

In a unrelating incident, a NamPol Special Field Force officer was allegedly robbed by three suspects on Tuesday around 11h00 in a riverbed along Matshitshi Street, Otjomuise.

'It is alleged that three suspects armed with knives robbed a police officer off his private pistol, a police radio, and his

two cellphones,' she added.

She further added that the officer was allegedly driving his private car while dressed in uniform and he apparently stopped, disembarked and walked down the riverbed when he was attacked by the suspects.

It is further alleged that the suspects emerged from the bushes, armed wearing balaclavas and armed with knives. 'One of the suspects got in the car and stole a pistol, a police radio and a cellphone. The suspects allegedly fled into Otjomuise location,' she further explained.

No arrest or recovery was made yet.

Police investigation continues.

Source: Namibia Press Agency