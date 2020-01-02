Six rhino horns were allegedly stolen from the roof of a house in Klein Windhoek

Six rhino horns valued at N.dollars 600 000 were allegedly stolen from the roof of a house in Klein Windhoek on Tuesday.

A crime report availed to Nampa by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) today said the incident happened around 01h27 when unknown suspects allegedly gained entry to the house where the rhino horns were kept in a suitcase.

No arrests have been made yet and police investigations in the matter continue.

In a similar incident, a hardware store in Oshakati West was allegedly broken into by a security guard who allegedly colluded with a former employee and stole items worth N.dollars 20 220. The items included 136 zinc sheets and 12 square tubes and were all recovered.

The 35-year-old female security guard has been arrested while the other suspect is still at large. Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency