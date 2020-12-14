Six-year-old allegedly at Omusati

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 28-year-old man at the Onamhindi village in the Omusati Region on Thursday.

According to a weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) on Sunday, the victim was on her way from her neighbor’s house, when the suspect allegedly grabbed her, undressed her and raped her. The exact time of the incident was not revealed, however, the NamPol report did indicate that the alleged crime was committed during the day.

The suspect was arrested and police investigations into the matter continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency