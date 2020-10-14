Six-year-old girl dies after panga attack at Epanya village

A six-year-old girl died after allegedly being attacked with a panga by a relative at Epanya village near Ohailulu in northern Namibia on Tuesday.

The Namibian Police Force’s Community Affairs’ officer, Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, confirmed the incident on Wednesday, saying the child and two other family members were injured in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Sabina Nambambi, who died while being taken to the hospital.

Martha Nembuta, 60, and Samuel Dortea, 17, survived the attacked and were admitted to the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital in stable condition.

Aiyambo said the suspect has been arrested and is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder.

“The weapon used to assault the victims has been recovered,” he noted.

The reasons for the attack were not immediately known.

