Smuggling: More than 60,000 liters of fuel seized

National police seized 62, 750 liters of fuel on Sunday in the municipality of Soyo, northern province of Zaire, over alleged smuggling for the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The seized product features 49,250 liters of diesel and 17,500 liters of gasoline, bound for DRC, where they would be sold.

The spokesman for the Zaire Provincial Delegation of the Ministry of the Interior, Sérgio Afonso, said the fuel was seized at a bus yard, in the Fina neighbourhood.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)