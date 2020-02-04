Soap and detergent manufacturing project launched

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODP) and the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS), on Tuesday, launched the Soap and Detergent Manufacturing Project and the Women Sewing and Basket Making project at the Windhoek Correctional Facility.

The soap manufacturing project is aimed at producing bar soap, washing powder and liquid detergents on a mass production to cater for all inmate across the Namibian Correctional Service (NCS) and enough to sell for an income to sustain the project.

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister of Safety and Security, Daniel Kashikola said, the projects are an effort to ensure self-sufficiency and provide law offenders with necessary skills that will make them employable upon release and make it easier for them to be reintegrated back into society and lead a productive life.

These projects are an indication that the government is committed to ensure that no Namibians is left out. The projects are aimed at improving the lives of one of the most overlooked population of our community, the offenders, he said.

Kashikola urged Government offices, Ministries and Agencies (OMAs) and private entities to engage the NCS for supply of cleaning detergents and bathing soaps.

At the same event, UNODP Programme Management Officer, Alejandro Matta said, the soap and detergent making project draws strength from the Doha Declaration, adopted in the State of Qatar at the 13th United Nations (UN) Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice in 2015.

He said, the declaration highlights the importance of supporting measures to support the rehabilitation and social integration of offenders into the community.

Matta further noted that, the project will mitigate the high costs of supplying soap and detergents to prisoners as well as improving the hygiene among the prison population.

An inmate at the Windhoek Correctional Facility who is one of the beneficiaries, Busi Gaeb said, being part of the project speaks volume of to the rehabilitation interventions offered by the NCS to integrate them in society as law abiding citizen.

Source: Namibia Press Agency