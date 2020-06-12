Social Security Commission will on Monday start to disburse payments from its stimulus packages for employers

The Social Security Commission (SSC) will on Monday start to disburse payments from its stimulus packages for employers and employees whose operations and jobs have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online engagement during the Erongo Governor’s weekly COVID-19 media briefing today, the SSC’s Head of Communications Unomengi Kauapirurua said the N. dollars 750 million national employment protection and salary scheme is ready to be disbursed.

This is a collaborative effort between the government through the Ministry of Finance and the SSC to put together a stimulus package to assist affected employers and employees, Kauapirirua noted.

She added that to date, 13 300 applications have been received directly from employees, as well as applications through employers for their employees whose salaries were affected by COVID-19.

Many people were not making a profit during the lockdown period and therefore most of them were forced to cut their employees’ salaries and for this, they have applied for assistance in order to pay for that half that they had to cut.

Source: Namibia Press Agency