Solar Power Casts a Dark Shadow

The factories that drive China's dominant share of global production of polysilicon, a key component of the photovoltaic cells in solar panels that convert sunlight into energy, are nearly all based in Xinjiang. Recent studies have linked Xinjiang’s booming solar energy sector to job-training programs accused of using Uyghur involuntary labor, forcing the world to weigh the environmental benefits of clean energy against the cost in human suffering.

