Soldier allegedly commits suicide at Grootfontein military base

A 36-year-old member of the Namibian Defence Force (NDF) allegedly committed suicide on Friday afternoon by shooting himself with a private pistol at the Grootfontein Military Base in the Otjozondjupa Region.

Spokesperson of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the region, Inspector Maureen Mbeha on Saturday told Nampa in an interview that the deceased was identified as the 36-year-old David Ndeutapo Shikwetepo.

“Shikwetepo was a corporal by rank in the NDF and died on the spot at the army base,” said Mbeha.

He allegedly shot himself once in the head at the barracks of the military’s special forces at about 12h00 on Friday afternoon, Mbeha said.

Shikwetepo’s close relatives were informed of his death on the same Friday afternoon, added Mbeha.

The deceased did not leave behind any suicide note and no foul play is suspected.

An inquest document in the matter was therefore opened at the Grootfontein Police Station.

Police investigations continue.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency