Soldier allegedly shoots and wounds man in Windhoek

A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he allegedly shot and wounded a 30-year-old man in Windhoek, on Friday night .

A weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force on Monday, said it is alleged that an off-duty soldier shot and wounded the man on his left foot and the soldier used his private pistol.

The incident happened around 21h00 at the Freedom Square residential area.

‘It is alleged that the victim is related to the suspect’s girlfriend, the suspect allegedly found people drinking, he fired a shot which struck the victim,’ added the report.

Further the report said a 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman at Mariental in the Hardap Region on Saturday afternoon.

The report said the victim was on her way home when the suspect grabbed and overpowered her before raping her.

The incident happened between 18h00 and 19h00 near NamPower station in the Ombili residential area.

The suspect is on bail on a similar case.

At Walvis Bay in the Erongo Region a 24-year-old man allegedly set his mother’s shack on fire on Friday night.

The shack burned down with its contents and the lost is estimated at the value of N.dollars 5 000.

The incident happened between 17h00 and 18h00 at Rooibank.

‘The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill his 53-year-old mother,’ adds the report.

A case of arson and assault by threat was opened against the suspect and was expected to appear in court on Monday at the coastal town.

The report said over the weekend three males aged 25, 32 and 33 years old were arrested in the Erongo Region for possession and dealing in drugs such as cocaine and cannabis valued at N. dollars 20 450.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency