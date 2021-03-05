Defence Deputy Minister Hilma Nicanor has called on members of the public to treat members of the defence force with respect and dignity noting that they are not bogeymen or evil mythical creatures.

Nicanor was responding to questions in the National Assembly on Thursday posed by PDM parliamentarian Geoffrey Mwilima who characterised soldiers as “sexual predators, pimps and homewreckers”. Mwilima was questioning why the Ministry of Defence set up camps within 500 metres of civilian dwellings in villages in the Zambezi Region noting that the soldiers camping there “wreak havoc in the community”.

In response, Nicanor said parliamentarians as representatives of all people must refrain from casting aspersions especially on those sections of the community that are unable to defend themselves.

“We should bear in mind that our soldiers are not bogeymen but citizens with the same rights as you and me. They are someone’s child, someone’s spouse, someone’s parents, someone’s neighbour and as such deserve to be treated with respect and dignity,” she said.

She said the camps were set up to protect Namibian territories as long as there are reports of harassment against the local population and as long as there are reports of cross-border crimes. She said when appropriate the force will engage the local community but it will not seek their permission.

Nicanor said since 1990, soldiers have been and are deployed across the whole country in towns, settlements and villages including Katima Mulilo and Impalila Island, and no single report was received in relation to such alleged acts.

She said the soldiers are there to defend the territory and national interest and are maintaining good civil-military relations and the majority of locals are happy with their presence.

Mwilima following the minister’s response noted his disappointment with the ministry’s answers and said the force is taking lightly the concerns of the villagers.

He added that it is not the first time such a camp is set up in the community and the previous camps have “resulted in children with no fathers and abuse on women”.

“They (NDF) were taken to the borderline and showed the desired area to set up their camps but they were afraid of their Botswana counterpart and came to set up camps in the village,” Mwilima accused.

