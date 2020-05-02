Solitary Namibian truck driver tested positive for COVID-19 in Zambia: Shangula

Minister of Health and Social Service, Kalumbi Shangula, has clarified that only one Namibian national reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 in Zambia.

Speaking during the daily discussions held at the COVID-19 Information Center in Windhoek today, Shangula said his Ministry through the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, has received information about what was initially believed and reported that two Namibian truck drivers have tested positive for the deadly virus in Zambia.

He stated that, following further investigations, it was established that only one of the drivers was a Namibian. The other driver mentioned in the correspondence from Namibian High Commission in Lusaka was confirmed to be a citizen of Zimbabwe.

According to the information shared by Shangula, the Namibian citizen that tested positive entered Zambia from Walvisbay via Katima Mulilo Border Post on 19 April and was placed in quarantine. He, together with the other drivers was tested for COVID-19 and the results were negative. He was released and travelled to Kasumbalesa were he was summoned back to Masaiti to be retested. After a retest, the results come out positive and he was placed into isolation.

Shangula further stated that, the said Namibian citizen was released by the Zambian Authority this morning after the two test results showed negative and he is currently carrying out his duty as a driver.

“We are informed that he is doing well physically and he is not ill,” said Shangula.

He said that his Ministry had immediately initiated contact tracing of all persons who may have come in contact with the Truck driver while he was driving from Walvisbay to Zambia.

Shangula clarified that, the information of positive and recovered cases will be recorded to as Zambian cases. Hence, the update on Covid-19 in Namibia remain at 16 confirmed cases, eight recoveries and eight active cases.

Shangula also informed the public that a total of 51 people were tested yesterday and they all came out negative. That bring the total of people that are tested countrywide to 1060 and the Total number of people in quarantine is 263.

Source: Namibia Press Agency