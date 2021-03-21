Some NamPol members not trusted by Khomasdal residents

Vice chairperson of the Khomasdal Extension 3 neighbourhood watch, Hilma Iita said residents do not trust the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) anymore, because ‘some members are police officers during the day but become criminals at night’.

Iita made the remarks on Saturday at the Khomasdal Constituency office when community members met with Khomas regional commander, Commissioner Joseph Shikongo.

She said criminal activities continue to rise in the area unabated, especially the selling of drugs that sometimes involve school going children. However, when community members and members of the neighbourhood watch detect such activities and call the police, they only say they are coming but never show up.

“We have good reason to believe that the police are working in cohorts with criminals, we have seen on several occasions the police bus parked at a well-known house that sells drugs. They drop and pick up their members from that house, some NamPol members are only police officers during the day but criminals at night,” said Iita.

She added that the house where drug dealers stay is well-known to police as they have reported it several times but nothing was done about it.

“We have lost trust in NamPol, sorry if am being brutally honest but I think I need to be because as residents of Khomasdal we have no trust in the police anymore. Our lives are in danger, our properties are being damaged by criminals that are well-known,” expressed Iita.

She suggested that the Khomasdal playground be closed temporarily because it has also become a business place for criminals, and a passage at Eldorado Secondary School should also be closed because drug dealers stand there targeting school kids.

Commissioner Shikongo promised to get to the bottom of the matter saying Khomasdal is a small area that the police can clean up in one day compared to other big and vast areas that the police have dealt with before successfully.

Source: Namibia Press Agency