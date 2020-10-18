Some regional councils had no skills and qualifications to deliver: Geingob

Swapo party president Hage Geingob, said the party has realized that some of its entrusted regional and local authorities’ councilors did not possess the needed skills and qualifications to deliver on the bread and butter issues in communities.

Geingob said this while launching the party’s 2020 regional councils and local authority election campaign in Windhoek.

He said after the party had reduced votes in the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections, it had a candid discussion and realized that some of its councilors have not been able to deliver on the bread and butter issues at the regional council and local authority levels, because they lack the skills and qualifications needed to deliver basic services to their communities.

“Following the conclusion of the introspection, we put in place corrective measures to enable Party cadres to deliver basic services to our people,” said Geingob.

He added that in recent internal Party elections, it was ensured that young and qualified party cadres, from both genders were elected to contest in the November elections, saying that this is a process of renewal and trust that they will do justice to the mandate of service delivery without any excuses.

“In this regard, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Secretary General, regional coordinators, and other party functionaries for their excellent work during this process. I also thank outgoing councilors for the work they have carried out over the past five years. To those of you who did not make it, it is not the end of the world,” said Geingob.

He further added that other political parties who thought had young candidates were disappointed to see that Swapo had younger candidates than theirs.

The party’s vice president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, who also spoke at the same occasion, said the party has put monitoring measures in place to supervise councilors who are going to be elected to make sure that they deliver on the party’s election manifesto.

