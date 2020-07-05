Sorris-Sorris farmers receive potable water infrastructure

Farmers of Plaas Rooidak situated in the Sorri- Sorri communal conservancy has finally received portable water infrastructure after water shortage for over ten years, the conservancy chairperson, Gerson //Aiseb said.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday, //Aiseb said that the farmers and their animals were travelling to the closest farm which is about 20 kilometres for both human and animal water consumptions.

“I can confirm that the farm has been without water since 2009. I have witnessed the struggle the farmers at this farm have been going through. Over the past years, they had to travel for water but now this is a thing of the past because through programmes of Environmental Investments Fund we prioritised bringing portable water closer to the people of Plaas Rooidak and finally they now have water,” he said.

He added that the installation of water pumps that pumps water from the boreholes using a solar power generator was installed in June enabling the farmers to pump water into the newly constructed dam as well as extra tanks that were installed.

The farm has more than five farmers that mostly depend on the income from their livestock and government pension.

One of the farmers that spoke to Nampa on Saturday, Anna Guruses (62) said that she got resettled at the farm about 15 years ago and recalls the difficulties they faced without water at the farm.

“When we moved here we did not have water problems at first but the infrastructure got old and we could no longer pump water for ourselves and our animals. My had to make sure that we had water all the time but travelling to the nearby farm that is about 20 kilometres to fetch for our consumption and for small livestock that are left behind when we are taking the ones that can move to drink water. I am happy that we have water,” she said.

Adolfine Garies (80) due to lack of water her livestock perished over the years.

“I am grateful we have water now. But I have lost most of my livestock due to water shortage we experienced and drought. But I am thankful we don’t have to have headaches for water shortage,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency