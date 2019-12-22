South Africa and Egypt dominated the just-ended 2019 African Youth Chess Championships

South Africa (SA) and Egypt dominated the just-ended 2019 African Youth Chess Championships (AYCC) in Windhoek. The tournament kicked off on 14 December until 21 December at the Windhoek Country Club.

At the conclusion of the tournament, SA was crowned the best performers winning three gold, four silver and three bronze medals, followed by Egypt who took three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

Algeria came in third place with two gold and two silver medals.

Host country Namibia won one gold medal through Dante Beukes in the Under-18 Open Age Group to become a World Chess Federation (FIDE), International Master (IM).

The lifetime IM title is awarded to strong chess players and is one step behind the Grandmaster title, which is the highest grading a chess player can achieve.

Source: Namibia Press Agency