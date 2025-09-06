Iran and IAEA Near Agreement on New Cooperation Framework



Windhoek: South Africa is leading Group C in the FIFA World Cup African qualifiers following the latest round of matches. The team has played seven matches, securing five wins, one draw, and one loss, scoring 13 goals and conceding 5, to accumulate 16 points.





According to Namibia Press Agency, Benin trails South Africa with 11 points, having won three matches, drawn two, and lost two. Nigeria is closely behind with 10 points, having won two matches, drawn four, and lost one. Rwanda follows with 8 points from two wins, two draws, and three losses. Lesotho has 6 points, resulting from one win, three draws, and three losses. At the bottom, Zimbabwe has 4 points, with no wins, four draws, and three losses.

