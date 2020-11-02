South African company to print ballot papers for upcoming elections

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has selected a South African printing company, Uniprint, to print the ballot papers for the Regional Council and Local Authority elections slated for 25 November 2020.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ECN said Uniprint, based in Durban, submitted the most responsive bid that met all technical requirements following a competitive public procurement process.

It noted that Uniprint has printed ballot papers for many electoral management bodies at various points in the Southern African Development Community, including in Botswana, Tanzania, Zambia, Zanzibar, Lesotho and recently in 2019 for the South African and Mozambique electoral commissions.

“The ECN has full confidence that Uniprint will ensure that all ballot papers are delivered on time and to the ECN’s requirements and specifications. All contesting political parties’ associations and candidates will be offered an opportunity to inspect the printing facility in South Africa and to monitor the printing ballot papers,” said the statement.

It added that it has finalised and published the polling timetable, which provides a detailed outline of all polling stations and operating hours for all 14 regions.

“The ECN will soon share with the Namibian nation the complete list of all contesting political parties, associations and candidates for both regional and local authority elections,” it said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency