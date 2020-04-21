South African man makes first appearance on human trafficking charge at Outapi

The South African national, Kenneth Karner who is accused of trafficking in persons, made his first appearance in the court at Outapi in the Omusati Region on Monday when the presiding magistrate Eden Amutenya postponed his case to Wednesday next week.

Amutenya adjourned Karner’s case for further Police investigations and bail application. Karner, 66, arrived in Namibia through Oranjemund in the //Karas Region on 10 March this year as a tourist.

He proceeded to Kamanjab and Opuwo in the Kunene Region where he allegedly received two minor girls of the age 14 and 15 from their biological parents allegedly for the purpose of exploitation and conducting immoral act with them.

Warrant Officer Anna Kunga of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Omusati Region told Nampa on Monday that the Police apprehended Karner while with the two girls at the Ruacana Services Station where he was refilling up his car on Thursday last week when he was arrested.

According to Kunga, Police interrogations suggested that Karner conducted immorality with the two Himba minor girls both at Ruacana in the Omusati Region and elsewhere in the Kunene Region.

Public Prosecutor Aina Mwaala represented the State, while Karner was represented by the Oshakati-based lawyer, Pieter Greyling of the Jan Greyling and Associates.

Karner was not asked to plea on the alleged charge of trafficking in persons, which has been brought forward against him.

Source: Namibia Press Agency