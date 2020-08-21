South African utility Eskom suspends rotational powercuts as generation units return to service

South African utility Eskom said today it was suspending rotational powercuts implemented this week after generation units that had broken down returned to service.

After recovering three-generation units overnight, Eskom is pleased to announce that the supply constraints have eased sufficiently to allow for the suspension of load shedding, the state-owned power company that supplies about 95 per cent of South Africa’s electricity said in a statement.

This also means no load shedding is anticipated for the rest of the weekend. Eskom thanks the people for their assistance during the difficult week of load shedding.

Eskom has been forced to apply load shedding, which entails throttling demand to ease pressure on the grid, on and off in recent years due to breakdowns largely blamed on its creaking infrastructure which has not been properly maintained.

Today it said three generators had been returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations, although another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

Source: Namibia Press Agency