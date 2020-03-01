Southern African Development Community Services Centre issued an alert for heavy rainfall in some parts of the region

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Services Centre (CSC) yesterday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in some parts of the region, where heavy rainfall is set to occur in short periods.

A media statement on the matter availed to Nampa yesterday stated that the CSC is forecasting a likelihood of rainfall amounts exceeding 50 millimeters in a 24-hour period in some parts

of the SADC region during the period 27 February to 04 March 2020.

According to the statement, there are indications that rainfall amounts may exceed 100 millimeters in 24 hours.

These rains are likely to result in localized flooding in certain areas, the statement reads.

Areas that fall under the 'watch' category within the SADC region during the forecast period include central-eastern Angola, north-western Botswana,

Comoros, central-to-south-eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, northern Madagascar, northern Malawi, Mauritius, northeastern Mozambique, central-to-north-eastern Namibia, central and northern parts of United Republic of Tanzania, central South Africa, north and southern Zambia and central Zimbabwe.

Source: Namibia Press Agency