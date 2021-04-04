Southern volleyball league kicks off in Keetmanshoop

The first leg of the Southern Volleyball Association league kicked off in Keetmanshoop in the ||Kharas Region on Saturday.

The league which is the first of its kind is held at the Suiderlig High School and includes teams from Oranjemund, Lüderitz, Rosh Pinah, Keetmanshoop, and the Hardap Region.

In an interview with Nampa on Saturday the vice-chairperson of the Southern Volleyball Association, Thomas Nendongo said leg two and three will be played in Oranjemund and Rosh Pinah respectively later this year.

“The teams that are victories in the league will be chosen to represent the two regions at the national level to select a national team. We have established this association to promote players, and to develop players at the grass root level,” he said.

He added that there is a need for continued development of sport in the southern regions as it promotes discipline, fitness, and good behavior among the youth.

“It is important that the young ones are motivated to join sports activities, especially from the school level so that they start their careers in sport at a young age and feel a sense of importance in society,” said Nendongo.

The Southern Volleyball Association was established in June 2019 and launched in March last year, to run all the volleyball leagues for the ||Kharas and Hardap regions in conjunction with the Namibia volleyball association.

Source: Namibia Press Agency