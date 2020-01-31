Speaker of the National Assembly has today urged the Africa Working Group of the European Union Council delegation currently visiting the country to consider taking Namibian beef and grapes to European markets

Speaker of the National Assembly Peter Katjavivi has today urged the Africa Working Group of the European Union Council (COAFR) delegation currently visiting the country to consider taking Namibian beef and grapes to European markets in order to address poverty.

Katjavivi said this when he received the group who paid a courtesy call on him at the National Assembly in the capital.

He informed the delegation that Namibia is facing many social challenges including a continued high unemployment rate particularly among the youth, and that close to 995 000 Namibians live in shacks in informal settlements without proper sanitation facilities which caused a range of serious health hazards most notably Hepatitis E.

Therefore, the COAFR delegation team should help Namibia create employment to address poverty by exporting and introducing Namibian beef and grapes into European markets.

The delegation which arrived on Wednesday is expected to leave Namibia on Monday.

Source: Namibia Press Agency