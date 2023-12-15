Sports galore for Epukiro and Okomukaru this weekend

OPUWO: The Epukiro Sports Council's annual football and netball competition, which began last weekend, is set for conclusion on Sunday at the Okovimburu sports field. This year's competition, dubbed 'the mother of all festive tournaments' in rural Otjozondjupa and Omaheke due to its popularity, gathered 35 netball and 55 football teams. Four netball teams are left standing, with the semi-final set for Saturday and the final set for Sunday. Event promoter Ngatuuane Hange told Nampa on Friday that the event started smoothly with no snags last weekend and that they anticipate a similar mood to prevail on Saturday and Sunday. According to Hange, just the first round of football matches have been played thus far, with the second round set for this weekend. Group A has 11 teams left, while Group B has 10 teams left out of the total 55. Last year's champions, Eastern Swallows, will face Welle Welle in the netball semi-finals, while Renamo Bucks will face Red Fire. A total of N.dollars 60 000 has been set aside for both divisions, with N.dollars 40 000 going to football and N.dollars 20 000 to netball. The winner of the netball category will get N.dollars 10 000 and a trophy, the runner-up will receive N.dollars 5 000, and the semi-finalists will each receive N.dollars 2 500. The football champion will get N.dollars 20 000 and a trophy, the runner-up will receive N.dollars 10 000, and the semi-finalists will each receive N.dollars 5 000. Last year, Otjijere Football Club and the Easter Swallows netball team won the championship in their respective categories. Elsewhere, on Saturday and Sunday, the Omongua Netball and Football Association (ONEFA) will organise the maiden edition of the late Nanaki Kandjii Cup at the Okomukaru sports field in the Aminuis Constituency. Macbeth Kazeura, the event's organiser, told Nampa on Friday that the tournament is being held in memory of the late ONEFA president Nanaki Kandjii for his devotion and support to the advancement of sports in the Omongua community. 'He has played a pivotal role in regards to sports in the association, thus we honour him for such dedication and support,' he said. Kazeura stated that 41 football and 26 netball teams are expected. ONEFA has committed N.dollars 37 000 to the competition, with N.dollars 27 000 put up for the football category and the remaining N.dollars 10 000 to be divided among the top four netball finalists. The winning netball team will get N.dollars 5 000 and a trophy, the runner-up N.dollars 2 500, and the semi-finalists will each receive N.dollars 1 250. The football champions will get N.dollars 11 000 and a trophy, the runner-up N.dollars 6 500, and the semi-final losers will each receive N.dollars 3 500. The losers of the quarter-finals will each get N.dollars 750. Source: Namibia Press Agency (NAMPA)