The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) has urged farmers to plant more crops during the rain-friendly weather pattern that could deliver growth.

The youth league’s Secretary for Economic Affairs, Marius Sheya in a media statement said COVID-19 is a wake-up call for food systems that must be heeded as it has brought to light critical weaknesses and inequalities in the health and food systems.

He said the crisis has, however, offered insight into new and more resilient food systems.

“Namibia’s agriculture sector is having an upbeat start to the year. With above-normal rainfall over the past two weeks in most regions of the country, this is a prospect for a large harvest,” said Sheya.

He further noted that investments such as the Neckartal Dam, which is situated in the ǁKharas Region, speak to the intentional planning nature of the Namibian Government, adding that this remains key in unearthing the potential job creation and economic growth and diversification.

Sheya went on to say the irrigation of 5 000 hectares by the dam must immediately commence, adding that Namibia’s food systems have been sitting on a knife-edge for decades.

“The planned irrigation will further aid the country’s ambitions to solicit a food secure Namibia and diversification and special purpose economic growth plans the Harambee Prosperity Plan has,” he said.

Furthermore, Sheya said, SPYL proposes the excavation of earth dams to harvest runoff, saying earth dams in communal areas and resettlement farms protect farmers against potential dry spells.

He concluded by reaffirming the youth league’s commitment to assisting the government’s efforts towards a food secure Namibia and a sustainable agricultural sector.

“We as the SPYL are committed to taking measures to curb the crisis by starting a food system transformation that builds resilience at all levels,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency