Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) Secretary, Ephraim Nekongo has urged Swapo party members to allow the party’s introspection resolutions to take cause and refrain from engaging in Agenda 2022 discussions, which could impeded service delivery.

Speaking during SPYL’s National Briefing on Friday, Nekongo noted that there has been party infighting regarding Agenda 2022 and the succession topic for 2022. He, however, stated that the party held an introspection workshop last year, which has drawn a clear strategy and steps to be followed in dealing with ongoing party activities.

“I see divisions already starting in the party. I see insults perpetuating into this. We are warning all our Swapo members to please wait for the implementation of resolutions taken at introspection because it is going to allow us to unite. We are given the mandate by the Namibians and we need to provide services. For now allow the introspection resolution to take care of that,” he said.

Nekongo further pointed out that the Swapo Party results in the 2020 Regional Council and Local Authority elections showed that people have noticed loopholes in service delivery.

“Reflecting on the past two elections, Swapo party has seen a slight yet noticeable decline. This has been caused by the buildup frustrations felt by Namibians who experienced unmet expectations in regard to effective and timeously service delivery,” Nekongo said.

Nekongo also said technocrats focusing on bread and butter issues are failing the party and should ship out if unable to perform.

At the same occasion, SPYL secretary for education, Hofni Iipinge, said the youth league will continue protecting the interests of students by working hand in hand with all institutional and strategic student movements in Namibia.

“I would like to ensure all Namibian students both in basic education and higher education that SPYL will continue to protect your interests as scholars and we are hereby calling on all students to feel free and contact us as recognised institutions in the country,” he said.

Iipinge also added that SPYL will solve all students’ challenges professionally, radically but with respect and we will continue strengthening the education system in Namibia. He also said the youth league is against increment of registration fees during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it does not speak to the SWAPO manifesto, which says education should be affordable.

“We are currently engaging stakeholders on strengthening online learning in higher institutions, University of Namibia (UNAM) registration fees, the safety of students during the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of regional centres. We will be informing the nation on the progress that will come forth,” said Iipinge.

Source: Namibia Press Agency