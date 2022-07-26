SPYL in Kavango re-elects Marungu as regional secretary

The Swapo Party Youth League in the Kavango East Region on Monday re-elected Anselm Marungu as its regional secretary during an ordinary elective conference held at Rundu.

The elective conference, which started on Sunday, elected new office bearers who will serve in various positions.

Bibiana Shapi was elected as the regional mobiliser, while Rains Ntjamba will serve as the regional treasurer.

Delegates to the conference also elected additional members, as well as candidates for the central committee.

The additional members include Moses Shikerete, Erwin Likoro, Clementine Rufus and Cecilia Hausiku, while those for the central committee are Erwina Karupu, Getrud Ndara, Moses Shikerete and Andreas Marungu.

Marungu told this news agency he was unchallenged and felt good that the youth of the region continue to trust his leadership.

He said youth unemployment is still a challenge in the region and will top the agenda as they try to find practical solutions to the problem.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency