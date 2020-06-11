SRC and SUN welcome budget allocation for higher education

Students Representatives Council (SRC) from various institutions of higher learning and Student Union of Namibia (SUN) have welcomed the budget allocations of 1,5 billion allocated to National Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

At the press briefing on Thursday at the University of Namibia (UNAM) the SRC were from UNAM, Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), International University of Management (IUM) and Triumphant College.

SRC said they want the Ministry of Higher Educational to monitor and ensure that the utilization of NSFAF money is proper.

“We do not want NSFAF to misappropriate money like in the past, when NSFAF utilized student money to build their luxuries Head Quarter building,” said the SRC.

The SRC further said NSFAF budget should use its budgets in the interest of students, with no prejudices of institutional labelling, because they have the right to decide where to study.

“All student that met the funding requirements should be funded regardless of the institution where they are studying,” SRC added.

At the same event, Secretary General of the SUN Benhard Kavau said they want all students to benefit from the stimulus package of N. dollars 200 million given to NSFAF to address the unexpected effect of COVID-19.

“We are here to champion students’ agendas and not the universities, therefore, all students regardless of your institution of study should be treated equally,” he said.

Kavau said that all students to benefit from the package regardless of where the student is studying, as long as the institution is registered and accredited by both the Namibian Qualification Authority and National Council of Higher Education.

Source: Namibia Press Agency