SSC donates oxygen-generating unit to health ministry

The Social Security Commission (SSC) on Thursday donated an oxygen-generating unit to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to complement the government’s efforts in fighting COVID-19.

Handing over the donation at Windhoek Central Hospital, SSC board member Kyllikki Sihlahla said the oxygen-generating unit was procured at a cost of over N.dollars 2.863 million and has a maximum capacity of 370 litres. It has two oxygen plants with one plant having a maximum capacity of 200 litres and the other 170 litres, and it will be placed at the COVID-19 isolation unit at the hospital.

She said the entire system is installed in a containerised solution which comes already equipped with insulation panels, a ventilation system, a filtration system as well as an electrical distribution board. The machines also come with the basic accessories for the delivery of oxygen therapy, and if well-maintained, can be used to save lives from other diseases in the longer term after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know that oxygen is usually the first resource to run low during a respiratory emergency, and as reported in the media lately, it is evident that our healthcare facilities are experiencing a severe shortage in the supply of medical oxygen. COVID-19 has presented an overwhelming public health challenge in that regard and stretching the already fragile healthcare system in Namibia,” said Sihlahla.

Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula who received the donation, said the number of hospitalisations has skyrocketed in the last four weeks, exerting pressure on the capacity to admit patients in both public and private health facilities. Therefore, the demand for oxygen has become particularly acute and the suppliers have struggled to cope with the demand for oxygen.

“SSC has come forward to support the ministry and the people of Namibia by financing the acquisition of this oxygen-generating unit to provide life-saving oxygen to the COVID-19 high-care patients admitted here at the Windhoek Central Hospital,” said Shangula.

