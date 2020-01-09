St. Boniface once again tops 2019 Grade 12 NSSCO performance

Seven of the top performers in the Grade 12 National Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary level are from St. Boniface College, making it the best performing school for 2019.

Deputy Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Anna Nghipondoka announced at a media conference here on Thursday while announcing the 2019 ordinary level national examination results.

The top five government schools that performed best were Rukonga Vision School in Kavango-East Region; Negumbo Senior Secondary School (SS) (Omusati); Onawa Senior Secondary School (Omusati); Delta Secondary School (Khomas); Otjiwarongo Secondary School (Otjozondjupa).

A total of 61 137 candidates comprising of 24 932 full-time and 36 205 part-time sat for the NSSC ordinary level examinations in 2019.

The top five private schools were St. Boniface College (Kavango East) St. Paul's College (Khomas), Canisianum Roman School (Omusati), Oshigambo High School (Oshikoto) and ELCIN Nkurenkuru High School (Kavango-West).

The top 10 performers are Dennis Hamutenya; Max Mwifi; Elizabeth Shihungileni; from St Boniface College, Mateus Bulezi from Jacob Marengo, Kenneth Shoombe from St Boniface College; Taimi Asino St Therese Secondary School; Twapewa Iita; Ingrid Meesher; Chrisley Bampton from St Boniface and Nuanco Anderson from Etosha Secondary School.

Speaking to Nampa in an interview on Thursday, Hamutenya who is the top performer at St Boniface College who plans on studying Electrical Engineering at the Namibia University of Science and Technology said the support of family, friends and teachers pushed reach for high strides.

His word of motivation to current grade 12 learners is to believe in themselves and should avoid comparison as people come from different backgrounds with different motivations.

Asino, who is from St Therese Secondary School said her perf

ormance was driven by the word of encouragement by the school's principal who says proper preparations prevent poor performance. I so badly wanted to be part of the best performers so I worked hard towards,.

She will pursue Bachelor of Medicine at the Namibia school of medicine.

Source: Namibia Press Agency