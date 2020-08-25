Standard Bank cuts interest rates

Standard Bank on Monday announced that it has decreased its prime lending rate following the Bank of Namibia’s decision to trim the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Last week Wednesday, Bank of Namibia (BoN) Governor Johannes !Gawaxab announced the reduced repo rate by 25 basis points from 4.00 per cent to 3.75 per cent.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing and Communications, MagrethMengo in a media statement on Monday said the bank decreased its loans, advances and deposits interest rate from 7.75 per cent to 7.50 per cent, effective from 20 August 2020.

“The reduction of the prime lending rate is meant to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulate economic activity,” said Mengo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency