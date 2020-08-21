Standard Bank relaunches Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.

The bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Magreth Mengo in a media statement yesterday said the campaign was initially launched in March this year to mobilise schools in a nationwide effort to raise funds for the construction of low-cost housing, but had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite the prevalence of COVID-19, Standard Bank deemed it necessary to relaunch the campaign to shine a light on the plight of the shack dwellers community by raising funds through the selling of Footprint Socks.

She explained that the socks feature several attractive designs but the common feature on all of them is the Buy-a-Brick logo.

The name was chosen to encourage and motivate learners and the general Namibian society to leave a footprint in the lives of families living in shacks by helping them acquire affordable houses.

Source: Namibia Press Agency