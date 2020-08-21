Standard Bank relaunches Footprint Socks campaign

Standard Bank Namibia has relaunched its Buy-a-Brick Footprint Socks campaign aimed at raising funds for the construction of houses for Namibia’s shack dwelling community.

The bank’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Magreth Mengo in a media statement on Thursday said the campaign was initially launched in March this year to mobilise schools in a nationwide effort to raise funds for the construction of low-cost housing, but had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, despite the prevalence of COVID-19, Standard Bank deemed it necessary to relaunch the campaign to shine a light on the plight of the shack dwellers community by raising funds through the selling of Footprint Socks.

She explained that the socks feature several attractive designs but the common feature on all of them is the Buy-a-Brick logo. The name was chosen to encourage and motivate learners and the general Namibian society to leave a footprint in the lives of families living in shacks by helping them acquire affordable houses.

“They say it seems impossible until it is done and I am calling upon all Namibians to join hands and demonstrate that we are indeed a nation united in seeking solutions for the less fortunate among ourselves. Buying at least one pair of Footprint Socks will make a huge difference in realising dreams and moving one step closer to having a shack-free Namibia,” Mengo said.

She further said the Buy-a-Brick initiative raises funds from corporates, communities, and individuals to build houses for members of the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia.

“We firmly believe that it is possible to replace each and every shack in this country and make people economically active citizens who own their future. However, we can only achieve that if we all work together,” she said.

Since its inception in 2015, the campaign has collected around N.dollars 20 million, translating into close to 600 new homes for Namibian families who previously lived in shacks.

The Footprint Socks are available at Standard Bank branches and agencies across the country.

Source: Namibia Press Agency